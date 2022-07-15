TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Cowen decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

NYSE FTI opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.88. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.