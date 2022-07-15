Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,339 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27.

