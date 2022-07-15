Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,237,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $419.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $458.40 and a 200-day moving average of $526.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.68.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

