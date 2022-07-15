Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

GM stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

