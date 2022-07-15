Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

