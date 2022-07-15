Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 204 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in NICE by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $196.22 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.