Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem Sells 19,875 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

