Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $259,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

MDYG stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $84.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

