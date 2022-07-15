Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,614,000 after acquiring an additional 520,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,081,000 after acquiring an additional 476,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $118.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day moving average is $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.54.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

