Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 232,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 207,482 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,005.9% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 190,875 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 163,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 112,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

