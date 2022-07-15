iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999,643 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,821,000 after acquiring an additional 321,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,741 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

