Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Fmr Llc Sells 163,000 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $3,387,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,859,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fmr Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Fmr Llc sold 38,775 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $607,216.50.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $536,436.31.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.88. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 347,179 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 160,544 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

