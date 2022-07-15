Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,827,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,575,943.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $1,089,200.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $1,132,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $1,114,000.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,097,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,162,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,154,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $1,134,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $53.39 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after acquiring an additional 452,809 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after buying an additional 332,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,345,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,603,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,038,000 after buying an additional 30,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

