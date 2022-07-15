Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Geoffrey M. Price Sells 62,800 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 62,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $1,407,348.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,733,270 shares in the company, valued at $38,842,580.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:OSH opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 225,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

