JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $35.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEX. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. Terex has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after buying an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 486,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Terex by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after buying an additional 437,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.