Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 143,221 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 143,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $668,842.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,227.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,435 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $11,176.65.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,132 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $292,210.96.

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 98,656 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $459,736.96.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $4.67 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDLS. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

