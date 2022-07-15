Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STRY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Starry Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Starry Group in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Starry Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starry Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

STRY opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Starry Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Starry Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 118,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $485,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,222,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 293,386 shares of company stock worth $1,397,133 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at $11,725,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Starry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

