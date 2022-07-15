Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.30.

Snowflake stock opened at $146.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average of $208.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.29 and a beta of 1.33. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

