Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Increased to $530.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $521.00 to $530.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $443.70.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $458.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.24. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.