JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $215.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.18.

NYSE:ITW opened at $175.97 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.72.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

