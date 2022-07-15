Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,990,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $36,835,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $31,646,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

