Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target Raised to $344.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $343.00 to $344.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $42.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $47.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE opened at $263.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 34.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.