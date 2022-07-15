Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Lowered to $76.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

