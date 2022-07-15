8,233 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09.
