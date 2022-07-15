Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.51% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

