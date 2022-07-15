F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $170.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. F5 traded as low as $145.50 and last traded at $147.54, with a volume of 616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.98.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded F5 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,178 shares of company stock worth $712,229. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 15.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of F5 by 26.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of F5 by 20.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 129,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 60,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of F5 by 4.8% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day moving average of $190.77.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

