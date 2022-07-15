F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $170.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. F5 traded as low as $145.50 and last traded at $147.54, with a volume of 616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.98.
FFIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded F5 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.
In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,178 shares of company stock worth $712,229. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day moving average of $190.77.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
F5 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.