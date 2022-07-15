AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Acquires 82,900 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 82,900 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$516,467.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 934,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,823,685.63.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 13,300 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.22 per share, with a total value of C$82,726.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 7,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.40.

AGF.B opened at C$6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$416.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$5.96 and a 1 year high of C$8.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.17.

Several brokerages have commented on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.15.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

