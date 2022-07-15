Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Buys 36,717 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $361,662.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,314,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,051,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $309,725.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $115,514.28.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $333,693.86.

On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,443,481.60.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19.

On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $517,261.14.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $10.04 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $556.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

