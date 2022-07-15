Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Buys 25,000 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,245,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,076,186.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $361,662.45.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $309,725.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $115,514.28.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $333,693.86.

On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,443,481.60.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19.

On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $517,261.14.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.13. Research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 355.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 85,796 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

