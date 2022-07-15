Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 2,000 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,175.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $213,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $219,840.00.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.60. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $404.35.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 784,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.10.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

