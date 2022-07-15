Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin Sells 5,293 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $109,829.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,438.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,035.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.72 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -69.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Covetrus by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 275,983 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Covetrus by 3,916.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Covetrus by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

