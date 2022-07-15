Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Cynthia A. Headen Sells 65 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $399.15 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,456,425,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

