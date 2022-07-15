Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Cynthia A. Headen Sells 65 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $399.15 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,456,425,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.29.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
