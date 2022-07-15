PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 975 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,109,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 24th, Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00.

PD opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,265,000 after buying an additional 615,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 485.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

