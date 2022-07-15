RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Steven H. Kaplan Sells 400 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $204.47 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.24, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

