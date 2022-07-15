Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Lucie Chabot Acquires 1,250 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) Director Lucie Chabot bought 1,250 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,687.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,687.50.

Shares of RCH opened at C$34.69 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$32.35 and a 52 week high of C$51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.80.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.