Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 1,223 Shares of Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RCII opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCII. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

