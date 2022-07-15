Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 497 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 497 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $32,041.59. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,534.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 775 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $37,153.50.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $55,302.79.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Impinj by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 980,464 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,585,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 484,163 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

