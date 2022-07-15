PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 1,707 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $75,056.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,091,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,949,932.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,206 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $94,725.64.

On Monday, June 27th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,853 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $83,144.11.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $119,340.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $166,060.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $111,202.02.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $177,498.80.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $174,862.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $129,479.49.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $134,938.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $788.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PC Connection by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,528,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,553,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 8.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 169,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PC Connection by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

