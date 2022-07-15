Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 435 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $28,040.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Thursday, June 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $24,901.62.

On Monday, May 2nd, Hussein Mecklai sold 237 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $12,146.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $65.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,585,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.