Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson Purchases 29,000 Shares

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,746.44.
Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. Marathon Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.67 million and a P/E ratio of -38.24.
Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
