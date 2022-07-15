Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson Purchases 29,000 Shares

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,746.44.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. Marathon Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.67 million and a P/E ratio of -38.24.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOZ. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price objective for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.48.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

