Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Jonathan Moulds Purchases 250,000 Shares

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Moulds bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £217,500 ($258,682.21).

Jonathan Moulds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Jonathan Moulds bought 100,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($123,691.72).

On Friday, April 22nd, Jonathan Moulds bought 155,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £162,750 ($193,565.65).

Shares of Litigation Capital Management stock opened at GBX 86.56 ($1.03) on Friday. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 74.64 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.50 ($1.53). The company has a market capitalization of £103.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1,458.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

