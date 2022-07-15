Greenleaf Trust Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $61,666,335. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K opened at $72.86 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

