Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Markel were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,243.46 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,175.35 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,322.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,327.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.