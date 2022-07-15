Greenleaf Trust Acquires 382 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hologic were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 823,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 140,444 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 489,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

