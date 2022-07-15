Greenleaf Trust Buys New Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,459.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $201,631.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,456.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,498 shares of company stock worth $12,204,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

