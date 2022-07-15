Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

