Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $79.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

