Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 162.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.22 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

