Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in General Mills by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

