Helen Stephens Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Helen Stephens Group LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.9% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 76,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48,549 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $350.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

